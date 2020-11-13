‘Sorry, I Had To’: Meghan McCain Shares Meme Mocking Trump For Losing Arizona

Meghan McCain shared a meme mocking President Donald Trump after the networks called her home state of Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden.

“In light of tonight’s news….” McCain tweeted. “*sorry I had to, the meme is too funny.” (RELATED: ‘McConnell Is An Absolute Gangster’: Meghan McCain Says Republicans Should Replace RBG, But Beware)

In light of tonight’s news…. *sorry I had to, the meme is too funny. pic.twitter.com/lo6xHqCbk0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 13, 2020

The meme showed a photo of her father, the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, along with the comment, “I like people who don’t lose Arizona.”

President Trump will be the first Republican to lose the state of Arizona since former President Bill Clinton eked out a narrow victory in 1996. Clinton was the first Democrat to win the state since former President Harry S. Truman won in 1948.

Trump famously attacked McCain in the early days of his presidential campaign durign the 2016 election, saying that the Vietnam War veteran and former prisoner of war at the infamous Hanoi Hilton was only a war hero “because he was captured.”

“He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said during an Iowa campaign stop. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Trump later attempted to clarify his remarks, saying, “If somebody’s a prisoner, I consider them a war hero.” But Trump continued to spar with McCain until the he passed in 2018 after a battle with glioblastoma, and has continued to make disparaging comments about the late senator in the time since.