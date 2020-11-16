Ellen DeGeneres Wins People’s Choice Award For Best Daytime Talk Show Despite Rumors She’s Mean

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres won the People’s Choice Award on Sunday for Best Daytime Talk Show.

DeGeneres‘ win comes after the TV show host spent the summer embroiled in scandals regarding her personality and a toxic work environment on her show. DeGeneres used her acceptance speech to thank her “amazing staff.”

Watch her acceptance speech:

“I am not only accepting this award for myself, I’m accepting it on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff who make this show possible,” DeGeneres said in her speech. “They show up every single day. They give a hundred percent of themselves a hundred percent of the time.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show Sees A Drop In Ratings After Reports Surface That She’s Mean)

“My point is I love them all,” she continued. “I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day. … I say thank you to the people. Thank you to all of my fans for supporting me for sticking by me. I cannot tell you how grateful I am.”

This is so interesting to me. She made headlines as being “cold and distant” and people decided they hated DeGeneres. However, she just won a people’s choice award. It really goes to show how little regular people pay attention to the people being loud.

DeGeneres has been the Queen of Daytime Talk for a while now and will continue her reign.