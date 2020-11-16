Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen Honors The Late Alex Trebek At ‘Monday Night Football’ Game With Special Cleats

Minnesota Vikings player Adam Thielen found a special way to honor the late Alex Trebek at the “Monday Night Football” game against the Chicago Bears.

“For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week,” a tweet from the cleat artist, Dan “Mache” Gamache tweeted Monday ahead of the game. The post was noted by TMZ.

“I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way,” he added.(RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week. I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way. #skol pic.twitter.com/1itrgOM4M8 — Mache- that guy who does the artwork on the shoes. (@MACHE275) November 16, 2020

Included with the tweet were several pictures showing the artwork, which included one cleat with a painted image of the famed host of “Jeopardy!” with a halo over his head and the dates 1940-2020. The other cleat had a message that looked similar to the writings in the game show categories that read, “We will miss you, Alex, – $19,000.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

The Minnesota Vikings then tweeted, “Cool cleats for $2000.”

Cool cleats for $2000 pic.twitter.com/djksyYXPKs — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 16, 2020

As previously reported, Trebek lost his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this month. He was 80 years old.