Conan O’Brien Ending Late-Night Comedy Show, Moving To HBO Max

Comedian Conan O’Brien announced his late-night comedy show “Conan” was finally coming to an end after 10 seasons.

O’Brien, a late-night TV host for 28 years, will move to HBO Max where he will have a weekly variety show, according to an article published Tuesday by the New York Post.

Conan O’Brien says he’s ending his CONAN series on TBS in June of next year and will begin a new weekly variety series on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/HfWFd5A9cg — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 17, 2020

“In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'” O’Brien said in a statement released by WarnerMedia, according to the New York Post. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.” (RELATED: Conan O’Brien Is Taking His Show To Haiti In Response To Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment)

“Twenty-eight years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” General Manager of TBS Brett Weitz said, according to the outlet. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

It is unclear what kind of format the show on HBO Max will use.

“We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand-new variety format each week,” Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max Casey Bloys reportedly said in a statement.