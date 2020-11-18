Candace Cameron Bure Shares Note She Received From Lori Loughlin On Final Day Of Taping ‘Fuller House’

Candace Cameron Bure has revealed the note she received from Lori Loughlin on the final day of taping “Fuller House.”

The 44-year-old actress shared the message she got from her former “Full House” co-star along with a bouquet of pink roses. The note read, “Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you. Lori.” The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

She captioned one of her posts on Instagram about the end of the series, “One year ago today, we said our final goodbyes to Fuller House. 5 amazing seasons filled with love, laughter and a few tears. I miss you all so much! #SheWolfPack #friendsforever #FullerHouse #family.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The comments come after Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the show and reboot, ended up leaving mid-way through filming the series final season last year after reports surfaced of her involvement in the college admission scandal. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

As previously reported, the “When Calls The Heart” star surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, just outside of San Francisco, last month, according to NBC News.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced in August to serve time in prison after the two admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits.

The actress was sentenced to serve two months in prison, while her husband Giannulli was sentenced to serve five months in prison, 250 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000.