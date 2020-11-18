Rockefeller Center Hits Back After Being Slammed For Christmas Tree’s Scraggly Appearance

Rockefeller Center hit back Wednesday after being slammed for the 2020 Christmas Tree’s scraggly appearance.

“Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh?” the official Twitter account for Rockefeller Center tweeted in the voice of the 75-foot Norway spruce. The post was noted by the New York Post.

“Just wait until I get my lights on!” the famed center added after being compared to the droopy “Charlie Brown” Christmas tree. (RELATED: Macy’s Cancels 160-Year-Old Christmas Tradition Due To Pandemic)

Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2! — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 18, 2020

It comes following an Instagram post from the center a few days earlier announcing the arrival of the 2020 tree looking definitely like it was missing some branches. (RELATED: Santa Will Be 6 Feet Away From Kids Behind Plexiglass At Malls Due To COVID-19)

It captioned its post, “Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza.”

Check it out!

Soon after, social media had a few comments about this year’s Christmas tree, with some stating that it’s lackluster appearance seemed fitting of 2020.

“Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?” Rex Chapman tweeted. “2020 on brand…”

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse? 2020on brand… pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

In 2020, we all get the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree and that’s just how it is. — Mike the Cat (@MiiketheCatt) November 18, 2020

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

Cue the Charlie Brown soundtrack. https://t.co/fPsDXEIZZn — etalk (@etalkCTV) November 18, 2020