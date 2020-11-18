Entertainment

Rockefeller Center Hits Back After Being Slammed For Christmas Tree’s Scraggly Appearance

2020 Christmas Tree Delivered To Rockefeller Center For Holiday Season

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Rockefeller Center hit back Wednesday after being slammed for the 2020 Christmas Tree’s scraggly appearance.

“Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh?” the official Twitter account for Rockefeller Center tweeted in the voice of the 75-foot Norway spruce. The post was noted by the New York Post.

“Just wait until I get my lights on!” the famed center added after being compared to the droopy “Charlie Brown” Christmas tree. (RELATED: Macy’s Cancels 160-Year-Old Christmas Tradition Due To Pandemic)

It comes following an Instagram post from the center a few days earlier announcing the arrival of the 2020 tree looking definitely like it was missing some branches. (RELATED: Santa Will Be 6 Feet Away From Kids Behind Plexiglass At Malls Due To COVID-19)

It captioned its post, “Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza.”

Check it out!

Soon after, social media had a few comments about this year’s Christmas tree, with some stating that it’s lackluster appearance seemed fitting of 2020.

“Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?” Rex Chapman tweeted. “2020 on brand…”