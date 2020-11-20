DC Introduces ‘Non-Binary’ Successor To Superhero ‘The Flash’

DC Comics is introducing a new non-binary character in an upcoming DC Comics cross-over.

Jess Chambers, known as Kid Quick, will be part of the alternate-universe version of the Teen Titans, according to an article published Wednesday by NBC News. Kid Quick will debut in the comic “DC’s Merry Multiverse,” which will be available starting Dec. 9.

“In DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC’s heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space,” the publisher said in a release, according to NBC News. (RELATED: ‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon-Ho Says He Will Never Direct A Marvel Film Because Superheroes Are ‘Stupid’)

Kid Quick, who goes by they/them pronouns, will eventually take over for superhero The Flash in the upcoming “Future State” comic book, hitting stores in January and February.

Writer Ivan Cohen told NBC News it felt natural to have a non-binary character in a story commenting on gender.

“In the DC superhero universe we’ve got a superfast character, Kid Flash. And I thought about how ‘Kid’ can really be any gender,” Cohen told the outlet. “There are all these choices we can make — why don’t we do something besides what we would have made up if it was 1965?”