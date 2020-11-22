Pain: Wisconsin Loses To Northwestern

I’m a broken man after the Wisconsin Badgers lost to Northwestern 17-7 Saturday.

I’m currently down in Texas trying to enjoy myself for a wedding, test out some Whataburger, and I had entered Saturday hoping to watch the Badgers earn a win over a ranked Wildcats team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, I saw some of the worst football from a Paul Chryst coached Wisconsin team that I’ve ever seen. It was brutal.

To coach my dad, it was offensive how bad the offense was. I honestly don’t even have a single excuse or reason why we lost.

We just got rocked. It’s that simple. Northwestern kicked us around in every facet of the game. Our high octane offense couldn’t do anything.

Yes, we were missing our top two WRs, but I’m not here to make excuses. We simply got outplayed, and missing two WRs is no reason for that to happen.

Our playoff dreams are dead, we’re almost certainly not going to win the B1G West and I have no idea what comes next this season.

To put it as simply as possible, this sucks. Now, we just have to find a way to grind it out and win the day next time. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about.

P.S.: The first thing I saw this morning when I woke up was this shot from Darren Rovell. At least he seems to be having fun this weekend.