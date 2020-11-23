‘Yellowstone’ Releases Outstanding Season 3 Recap Video

“Yellowstone” recently dropped an awesome season three recap video.

The hit Paramount Network show ended season three this past summer, and fans are craving new episodes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this seventeen-minute season three recap should be more than enough to wet your whistle. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

I can’t wait for season four to start. Cameras started rolling a few months ago on the latest season of the Kevin Costner hit show, and I have no doubt that it’ll be great.

“Yellowstone” is without a doubt one of the greatest TV shows ever made. It’s absolutely outstanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

To tell you how awesome “Yellowstone” is, I was at a wedding this past weekend, got into a random conversation about the show and every single person in the room turned out to be a fan.

Outside of “Game of Thrones,” I can’t think of a single show that has such a dedicated and large fanbase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Now, we wait for season four to get here. It’ll likely arrive at some point this summer. It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what we get after the incredible season three cliffhanger. We’re in for one hell of a wild ride.