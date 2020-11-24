Young Conservative Allegedly Kicked Out Of Sorority For This TikTok Video

Jaycie Barton, the president of Turning Point USA at the University of Texas at San Antonio, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about a TikTok video, why she believes she was kicked out of her sorority and more.

“I made a TikTok. It was in the middle of August. August 17 to be exact,” Barton, who was previously the Risk Management Chair for her sorority, said. “I was at a Trump rally and Back the Blue rally at my local town courthouse.”

“I took a video of some of the posters and signs that were there,” she said. “Some random guy — I couldn’t even tell you who he was or what his name is — was holding a sign that said ‘All Lives Matter. MAGA.'”

Barton also discussed the reaction of other sorority members, why she believes she was terminated from her sorority and whether or not she would rejoin and more. (RELATED: ‘It’s Almost A Parody’: Economist Glenn Loury Talks BLM, The Smithsonian’s Race Guidelines And Joe Biden)

The Lambda Gamma Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity at The University of Texas at San Antonio did not return our request for comment.

