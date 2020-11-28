HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Massacres Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58

Wisconsin absolutely mauled Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58 Friday night.

Entering the game, I said the Badgers were going to absolutely light up the Golden Lions in Madison at the Kohl Center. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Well, I damn sure wasn’t wrong as the Badgers jumped out to a 25-0 lead and never looked back. Watch highlights from the game below.

This team, folks! This damn team wearing red and white in Madison! We sure are something special. That much is for sure.

Through two games, we look just as good as advertised. Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter combined for 33 points, Aleem Ford chipped in 10, D’Mitrik Trice dropped 15 and the bench played incredibly well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I know we’re only two games into the season, but it’s hard to find any weaknesses right now. We’re just a damn good basketball team.

Given the fact our football team has had three games canceled, I’m glad the basketball team is giving us all something to smile about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, we play UW-Green Bay at 5:00 EST on BTN Wednesday night. It’s another opportunity to earn a win. I can’t wait!