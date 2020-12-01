D.K. Metcalf Says He Was Upset Jim Schwartz Told Him He’s Not As Good As Calvin Johnson

Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf doesn’t appreciate being compared to Calvin Johnson.

Prior to the game against the Eagles, Eagles DC Jim Schwartz told the rising NFL star that there were some similarities with Johnson, but Metcalf “wasn’t there yet.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the game, the Seahawks star said, “In my mind, I’m not trying to be Megatron. I’m trying to be me.”

DK Metcalf says he had a chip on his shoulder and was fired up He says Jim Schwartz said to him that he was with Megatron in Detroit, and that he is not there yet ????pic.twitter.com/iO1Y1ZjeWj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 1, 2020

Jim Schwartz says he complimented DK before game, told him he’s got ton of respect for him & he was with Calvin in Detroit & he’s closest thing to Megatron he’s seen. Jim told him after game, “you may not be Calvin yet but you’re on your way.” Was complimenting @dkm14 both times https://t.co/m5S8naG4Ih — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 1, 2020

Just how well did Metcalf do after his little pregame talk with Schwartz? He caught 10 balls for 177 yards against the Eagles.

As a huge fan of Calvin Johnson, I love everything about this situation. First off, let me say that D.K. Metcalf isn’t Megatron.

That shouldn’t be a controversial opinion at all. He has limited playing experience and Johnson’s numbers speak for themselves.

If you want to be talked about with Calvin Johnson, then you need to put up dominant numbers for several years.

Having said that, Metcalf is a physical freak of nature, and he’s proven that he’s damn near impossible to guard in the NFL.

Does he have a very realistic shot of being one of the greatest receivers ever? Yes, and I would love to welcome him to the Megatron conversation in a few years.

I also love the energy Metcalf plays with and how he kept it real with the media. He felt disrespected and showed it with his play on the field. It’s stuff like this that makes football fun.

Props to Metcalf for keeping it real, and I hope he continues to dominate. He’s a ton of fun to watch play.