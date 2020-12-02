Barry Alvarez Suggests The Big 10 Will Reconsider Conference Title Game Rules To Help Ohio State

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez sounds very open to doing whatever is necessary to make sure Ohio State makes the Big 10 title game.

Right now, Ohio State is teetering on the brink of disaster with their final two games against Michigan State and Michigan. If either gets canceled, the Buckeyes won't meet the six game minimum necessary to play for the B1G championship.

Sources: Michigan football’s situation has not gotten better on the COVID front. At this point, we’d bet heavily against games this week or next. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 2, 2020

If that happens, Alvarez said the rules are “something that we’ve got to revisit,” according to Angelique Chengelis.

He added, “They’re sitting up there still ranked number four. Our league can’t keep them from having the opportunity if they have a chance to be in the finals.”

You can read his full statement below.

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, who chaired the Big Ten’s return-to-play task force, had interesting comments today about Big Ten possibly having to reconsider its requirements for championship (with OSU in mind) From a conversation w The Detroit News today…. pic.twitter.com/CIKEDxyELI — angelique (@chengelis) December 2, 2020

As much as I hate Ohio State, this is 100% the correct call from B1G leaders, and the fact that Alvarez is willing to do it is proof that we’re all this together.

At this point of the game, OSU is the last B1G team with a legit shot at the playoff. To screw them out of the B1G title game would be to screw the entire conference.

It’s simply not a smart idea, and we can’t do it.

We might be enemies on the field, but it’s still the Big 10 against the world at the end of the day. If changing the rules to get OSU into the playoff is what’s necessary, then we have to do it. It’s that simple.