Will An Undefeated BYU Make The College Football Playoff?

Is an undefeated BYU team a lock for the College Football Playoff?

This seems to be a question that is getting debated more and more as we near the end of the season with BYU sitting at 8-0. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With only two remaining games against Northern Alabama and San Diego State, there’s a very good chance that the eighth ranked Cougars finish the season 10-0.

So, if that happens, will they make the playoff? This is very similar to the UCF situation back in 2017. The Knights were infamously kept out of the playoff and then defeated the SEC West champions Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

Will the Cougars be the first team outside of the P5 to make the playoff? Honestly, I think there’s a great shot they get in at 10-0.

Let’s assume for the sake of argument that three of the spots are taken by Clemson/Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.

That means we have one spot left. Would a two-loss SEC team get in over a 10-0 BYU? No. How about a one-loss Texas A&M? They’d probably get in over BYU. The loser of the Clemson/Notre Dame rematch in the ACC title game? Probably not.

So outside of Texas A&M getting in with one loss, I don’t see any situation where you can keep BYU out. Zach Wilson is a legit Heisman candidate, BYU is stomping everyone they play and they pass the eye test.

Hell, I’m not sure you can even keep them out in favor of a one-loss Aggies squad. At some point, we’re going to get an undefeated team outside of the P5 into the playoff.

We might as well see what Zach Wilson can do on the biggest stage in football.

Let us know in the comments what you think should happen.