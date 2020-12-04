Watch Hilary Swank In The Trailer For The New Mystery-Thriller ‘Fatale’

Hilary Swank’s new movie “Fatale” looks pretty interesting.
The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A married man is tricked into a murder scheme by a female police detective.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
While that doesn’t give away too many details, the trailer paints Swank’s character as a psycho female cop out for revenge after getting involved in an affair.
Give it a watch below.
As someone who is a pretty big fan of Swank’s work, I think it’s reasonable to assume that “Fatale” is probably going to be solid.
I’m a monster sucker for any film that messes with my mind, keeps me guessing, throws a few curveballs my way and makes sure I never leave the edge of my seat.
While “Fatale” might not be “True Detective” or even close, it still looks pretty interesting to me. After all, a pissed off psycho woman with a badge and a gun makes for a pretty compelling storyline.
I don’t think I need to explain the stakes you’re facing if a police officer decides to ruin your life in a murder scheme. That’d be a complete nightmare, and that’s what we’re going to get to see unfold in “Fatale.”
You can catch “Fatale” starting December 18.