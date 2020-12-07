US

Border Patrol Sees Rising Rates Of Abandoned Infants, Toddlers At Southern Border

A group of Central American migrants is questioned about their children's health after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol Agents south of the U.S.-Mexico border fence in El Paso

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Taylor Giles Contributor
Font Size:

Border Patrol agents have found more than 3,500 unaccompanied children along the Rio Grande Valley Sector in the last two months, Valley Central reported.

Recent data shows that the number of unaccompanied children is increasing rapidly at the border, according to Valley Central.

“Within those groups are criminal people, sex predators and that’s why it’s such a huge issue for us to see these poor children out there,” Deputy Chief Patrol Agent In Charge of the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Lloyd Easterling said. (RELATED: Border Patrol Catches Child Sex Offender Attempting To Illegally Enter The US)

Easterling also said agents routinely find toddlers, one, two, and three-year-olds with older siblings, according to Valley Central.

“With all the talk of DACA and amnesty, that’s one thing the smugglers are using,” Easterling said about children crossing the border.

Easterling went on to say that agents are beginning to see more family units and “given everything we believe is coming we think that number will correspond up,” Valley Central reported.

When unaccompanied children are found by agents, they are reportedly medically cleared and then transferred to the U.S. Office of Refugee and Resettlement. From there, they are placed in facilities throughout the country.