Alabama And Clemson Lead The Newest College Football National Title Odds

Alabama is still the favorite to win the college football national title.

In the latest odds from SuperBook Sports, Alabama is at 4/5 to win the national title and Clemson is second at 3/1.

Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida rounded out the top five. You can see the full list below.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports Bama 4/5

Clemson 3/1

OhioSt 7/2

NDame 14/1

UF 30/1

A&M, Cincy 60/1

OU 100/1

USC 200/1

Miami 300/1

Coastal, Colorado, UGA 500/1

Indiana, Iowa, IowaSt, N’western 1,000/1

UCLA 2,000/1

Buffalo 10,000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2020

Is anyone surprised at all that Alabama is at the top of the odds? The Crimson Tide have absolutely taken a blowtorch to the SEC this season.

They’re not just beating teams. They’re blowing teams right out of the water like it’s no big deal at all.

As for Clemson, the fact they’re second in the odds should tell you everything you need to know about how the oddsmakers view them in the ACC title game against Notre Dame.

The Tigers are going to be expected to run through the Fighting Irish, punch their ticket to the playoff and then all bets are off.

Now, I’ve argued for a long time that Ohio State might have the best team, but their issue will be playing enough games to get in.

However, it looks like the Big 10 will do whatever is necessary to help them. If OSU is an undefeated B1G champion, then they’re getting in.

It’s that simple, and the Buckeyes are capable of beating Alabama and Clemson if Justin Fields is playing well.

