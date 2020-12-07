Xavier Coach Travis Steele Spends $2,000 On Drinks For Fans After Beating Cincinnati

Xavier basketball coach Travis Steele dropped some serious cash for fans after beating Cincinnati.

In a video tweeted by Bobby Reagan, Steele could be seen throwing down a wad of cash at Dana Gardens following Xavier beating the Bearcats 77-69 Sunday so that fans could have a few beers on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

EXCLUSIVE: The video sent to me from @XavierMBB of Travis Steele walking into the bar to drop cash to celebrate beating UC. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/yOnjlTcUTA — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 7, 2020

According to Jeremy Rauch, Steele spent $2,000 on drinks. He spent $1,000 on every win he’s had over Cincy.

Travis Steele just said he’s going straight to @Danagardens right now and dropping $2,000 off for whoever would likely to safely enjoy a beverage on him. He said $1,000 for each of his two wins in the Shootout. #Xavier @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 6, 2020

This right here is what makes college sports so much damn fun. Xavier goes out and earns a huge win over a rival, and the head basketball coach thanks fans with a $2,000 bar tab.

You don’t see stuff like this in the pros. You only see stuff like this at the college level, which is why college sports are so much fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xavier Basketball (@xaviermbb)

Imagine how amped those fans had to be. First, they get the win and then they get to enjoy some drinks. It doesn’t get much better than that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xavier Basketball (@xaviermbb)

Props to Steele for the awesome move for supporters of the Musketeers.