Xavier Coach Travis Steele Spends $2,000 On Drinks For Fans After Beating Cincinnati

Travis Steele (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BarstoolReags/status/1335743347110129670)

Xavier basketball coach Travis Steele dropped some serious cash for fans after beating Cincinnati.

In a video tweeted by Bobby Reagan, Steele could be seen throwing down a wad of cash at Dana Gardens following Xavier beating the Bearcats 77-69 Sunday so that fans could have a few beers on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jeremy Rauch, Steele spent $2,000 on drinks. He spent $1,000 on every win he’s had over Cincy.

This right here is what makes college sports so much damn fun. Xavier goes out and earns a huge win over a rival, and the head basketball coach thanks fans with a $2,000 bar tab.

You don’t see stuff like this in the pros. You only see stuff like this at the college level, which is why college sports are so much fun.

 

Imagine how amped those fans had to be. First, they get the win and then they get to enjoy some drinks. It doesn’t get much better than that.

 

Props to Steele for the awesome move for supporters of the Musketeers.