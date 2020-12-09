Larry King Reportedly Set To Pay Shawn Southwick $33,000 A Month In Spousal Support

Entertainment mogul Larry King is reportedly set to pay soon-to-be ex-wife Shawn Southwick $33,000 a month in spousal support.

King, 87, will also owe Southwick, 61, a one-time lump sum payment of $20,000, according to court documents obtained and published Wednesday by Page Six. The current agreement will reportedly last until the next scheduled hearing for the former couple on April 29, 2021, the outlet reported.

EXCLUSIVE: Larry King agrees to pay estranged wife $20k and $33k in monthly spousal support https://t.co/Tuo4IIXGxa — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 9, 2020

King first filed for divorce back in August of 2019. Southwick filed for spousal support in September of 2020, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Larry King Breaks Silence Following Loss Of His Two Children)

King claimed the “age difference” took a “toll” on the relationship after filing for divorce.

“The age difference eventually takes its toll,” King told People magazine at the time. “Also my wife is a very religious Mormon, and I’m an agnostic atheist, so that causes little problems.”

“We overcame a lot, but it just hit a point where we didn’t get along,” he added.

“I thought about what I wanted the rest of my life to be,” King told the outlet. “When you’re 40 and there are moments of unhappiness in a marriage, you can overcome that. But it’s hard at my age. There is nothing worse than arguing. And I wanted to be happy.”