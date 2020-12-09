Michael Jordan’s Golf Course Uses Drones To Deliver Drinks To Players

Michael Jordan’s golf course is taking drinking while playing to a new level.

In a video tweeted by Golf Digest, a drone was being used to deliver cold drinks to some people playing at The Grove XXIII. The NBA legend’s course is located near Hobe Sound, Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the awesome video below.

Michael Jordan’s new course, The Grove XXIII, delivers drinks by drone. ???? Learn more about the NBA superstar’s exclusive club: https://t.co/iFXqdGGwtF

(????:Instagram/@Chadilac_FSU) pic.twitter.com/N6SPUhaXNk — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 7, 2020

This is just the latest example that whatever Michael Jordan does, he does it at a level better than everyone else.

Most golf courses have cart girls driving around selling drinks to players. Not Michael Jordan! His course has drones flying around dropping cold beers for people playing.

I would abuse the hell out of this delivery system if I was ever playing on a course with it. I’d have drones flying all over the sky dropping beers like they were bombing terrorist sites.

Every other hole, I’d be calling in a brand new strike. You have to keep the boys hydrated while out on the course!

Also, thoughts and prayers to all the cart girls out there who are about to be looking for new jobs if this becomes the new normal, which I hope it does.

Isn’t technology a beautiful thing?