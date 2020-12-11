Herschel Walker, Bill Belichick, Mariano Rivera And More Picked By Trump For President’s Council On Sports, Fitness And Nutrition

Hershel Walker, Bill Belichick, Mariano Rivera and many more star athletes have been picked by President Donald Trump to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

“INBOX: White House announces that Trump has appointed Mariano Rivera, Bill Belichick, Herschel Walker, Johnny Damon, Natalie Gulbis and a host of others to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition,” a tweet Friday from Daily Caller White House Correspondent Christian Datoc read. (RELATED: ‘You Don’t Determine Who We Vote For’: Football Legend Herschel Walker Blasts Joe Biden Following ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment)

INBOX: White House announces that Trump has appointed Mariano Rivera, Bill Belichick, Herschel Walker, Johnny Damon, Natalie Gulbis and a host of others to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition pic.twitter.com/NwYKK3ADGi — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) December 11, 2020

The post included the entire list of athletes who had been selected by Trump to serve on the council with a term of two years, according to a White House press release. (RELATED: Herschel Walker: ‘Fans Have A Right To Protest As Well’ And NFL Players ‘Can’t Be Upset’ If ‘They Don’t Watch The Show’)

The full list can be be seen below, including who the president intends to appoint as co-chairs.

Mariano Rivera, of New York, Co-Chair

Misty May-Treanor, of California, Co-Chair

Herschel Junior Walker, of Georgia, Co-Chair

William Belichick, of Massachusetts

Johnny David Damon, of Florida

Nan Hayworth, of New York

Natalie Gulbis, of California

Kyle Frederick Snyder, of Maryland

Julie Teer, of Michigan

Brenda Larsen Becker, of Michigan

Mehmet Oz, of New Jersey

Amy Bockerstette, of Arizona

Robert Charles Wilkins, of New Jersey

Trevor Joseph Drinkwater, of California

Shauna Rohbock, of Utah

Chris Tisi, of Florida

Jake Olson, of California

Linda Yaccarino, of New York

Urban Meyer, of Ohio

Troy Vincent, of Virginia

Jennifer Pharr Davis, of North Carolina

Scott Turner, of Texas

Colby Covington, of Florida

Mary Owen, of Texas

Jorge Masvidal, of Florida

Robert Goldman, of Illinois

Matthew Hesse, of Nebraska

Ashlee Lundvall, of Wyoming

Samuel James Worthington, Jr., of Pennsylvania

As previously reported, the council was first created in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower as the President’s Council on Youth Fitness, according to HHS.gov.

In 2010, Barack Obama changed the council’s name to the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition which expanded the mission and the number of members on the council from 20 to 25.