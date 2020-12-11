Herschel Walker, Bill Belichick, Mariano Rivera And More Picked By Trump For President’s Council On Sports, Fitness And Nutrition

Hershel Walker, Bill Belichick, Mariano Rivera and many more star athletes have been picked by President Donald Trump to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.
“INBOX: White House announces that Trump has appointed Mariano Rivera, Bill Belichick, Herschel Walker, Johnny Damon, Natalie Gulbis and a host of others to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition,” a tweet Friday from Daily Caller White House Correspondent Christian Datoc read. (RELATED: ‘You Don’t Determine Who We Vote For’: Football Legend Herschel Walker Blasts Joe Biden Following ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment)
The post included the entire list of athletes who had been selected by Trump to serve on the council with a term of two years, according to a White House press release. (RELATED: Herschel Walker: ‘Fans Have A Right To Protest As Well’ And NFL Players ‘Can’t Be Upset’ If ‘They Don’t Watch The Show’)
The full list can be be seen below, including who the president intends to appoint as co-chairs.
Mariano Rivera, of New York, Co-Chair
Misty May-Treanor, of California, Co-Chair
Herschel Junior Walker, of Georgia, Co-Chair
William Belichick, of Massachusetts
Johnny David Damon, of Florida
Nan Hayworth, of New York
Natalie Gulbis, of California
Kyle Frederick Snyder, of Maryland
Julie Teer, of Michigan
Brenda Larsen Becker, of Michigan
Mehmet Oz, of New Jersey
Amy Bockerstette, of Arizona
Robert Charles Wilkins, of New Jersey
Trevor Joseph Drinkwater, of California
Shauna Rohbock, of Utah
Chris Tisi, of Florida
Jake Olson, of California
Linda Yaccarino, of New York
Urban Meyer, of Ohio
Troy Vincent, of Virginia
Jennifer Pharr Davis, of North Carolina
Scott Turner, of Texas
Colby Covington, of Florida
Mary Owen, of Texas
Jorge Masvidal, of Florida
Robert Goldman, of Illinois
Matthew Hesse, of Nebraska
Ashlee Lundvall, of Wyoming
Samuel James Worthington, Jr., of Pennsylvania
As previously reported, the council was first created in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower as the President’s Council on Youth Fitness, according to HHS.gov.
In 2010, Barack Obama changed the council’s name to the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition which expanded the mission and the number of members on the council from 20 to 25.