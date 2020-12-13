Alabama Leads The Latest National Title Odds, Clemson And Ohio State Follow

Alabama is still favored to win the national title.

In the latest odds from SuperBook Sports, the Crimson Tide are at 1/2 to take home the national title. Clemson is second at 7/2, Ohio State is third at 5/1 and Notre Dame is fourth at 12/1.

No other team really is really close to the top four. You can see the full list below.

The oddsmakers are more or less predicting the field is going to be Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, and the seeding will likely be in that order.

Right now, I think it’d be insanely difficult for a different team to break into the field assuming things go as planned.

If Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State all win, then they’re all locks. Even with a loss, you still probably put in the Crimson Tide.

The question then becomes do you put in Notre Dame if they lose to Clemson in the ACC title game? If it’s close, I still think they go.

So, all that needs to happen is that the teams favored to win their respective conference title games get their jobs done.

If they do, then the four teams listed above are the four I’d put in the field. That includes Notre Dame with a loss to Clemson.

Let us know in the comments who you’d take to win the playoff.