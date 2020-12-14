REVIEW: ‘Ava’ Is A Fun, But Unrealistic Action Movie

“Ava” is a very fun movie, but it requires you to suspend reality while watching.

This past Friday night, I had the opportunity to sit down and watch the movie starring Jessica Chastain while enjoying a few tacos and beers. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ever since I saw the first trailer for the action flick, I was interested. After all, I’m a huge fan of action movies and Jessica Chastain. I couldn’t pass this one up.

Without spoiling anything, I have no problem saying “Ava” is a very fun movie, but it’s also incredibly unrealistic.

Chastain plays the title character, who is a badass assassin with her own demons. The plot of the film is awesome and sucks you in.

However, I’d be lying if I said it was realistic to watch Jessica Chastain beat the living hell out of guys twice her size.

It’s not like Ava was beating up guys like me. She’s destroying elite killers with her bare hands. Again, not exactly the most realistic film out there.

Still, “Ava” is a ton of fun and 100% worth your time if you’re looking for an entertaining action flick. You can stream it on Netflix!