Graham Mertz Is Listed As Wisconsin’s Starting Quarterback Against Minnesota

Wisconsin will apparently stick with Graham Mertz at quarterback against Minnesota.

After three of the worst football games that I've ever seen out of Wisconsin, there won't be a change made at QB.

On the depth chart for the Minnesota game, Mertz is listed as the starting quarterback, and Jack Coan is listed as the backup.

Naturally, things could change prior to Saturday, but as of right now, it’s still the Graham Mertz show.

#Badgers depth chart for Minnesota does not include Jalen Berger. As has been the case all season, regardless of whether they’ll actually play, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis are listed as starting WRs. pic.twitter.com/0S1eweYXqC — ????Bucky’s 5th Quarter???? (@B5Q) December 15, 2020

The reality of the situation is that you can’t yank Mertz right now in favor of Jack Coan for possibly the final game of the season.

It could crush his confidence, and it’s just not worth it. I have no idea if we’ll play in a bowl game or not, but Mertz has to be the guy to close out 2020.

Once we get into the spring, then Paul Chryst can make some decisions on what he wants to do. In the meantime, we don’t need to do anything to crush his confidence.

Also, I’m not sure any QB would be good with our offense right now. We’re missing players all over the field and it shows.

BREAKING: Wisconsin is bad at football. pic.twitter.com/92gjlqRBQ8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on BTN. Let’s hope we finish the season with a win!