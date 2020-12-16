Joe Rudolph Says ‘There’s A Pretty Good Chance’ Wisconsin WRs Danny Davis And Kendric Pryor Return In 2021

Wisconsin football stars Danny Davis and Kedric Pryor are expected to be back with the team in 2021.

The two seniors have struggled to stay on the field this season, and the entire 2020 campaign has been nothing short of an absolute disaster for the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, good news might be on the horizon because OC Joe Rudolph said “there’s a pretty good chance” the pair returns in 2021.

You can watch his full comments in the video from Zach Heilprin below.

Could #Badgers WRs Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor return next year? OC/OL coach Joe Rudolph believes “there’s a pretty good chance” of it happening. pic.twitter.com/4qxRh5Bmcc — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 16, 2020

This is maybe the only upside to the 2020 college football season. The entire year doesn’t count for eligibility.

So, anyone who wants to return is free to return if they want too. Pryor and Davis are our top two receivers, and the offense has bombed without them on the field.

It’s been painful to watch.

Now, it sounds like our top two wide receivers will be back next season. If the offense looks like it did to start the season, then we should be ready to roll!

Let’s just hope 2021 goes much differently than our current season.