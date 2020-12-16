‘How Do You Start Again’: Gov. Cuomo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Reveals She’s Moved Out Of Home They Shared

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee seems to be still heartbroken over her split from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Lee has been sharing her feelings in long-winded Instagram captions including her most recent post reminiscing on the old home she shared with Cuomo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Lee (@sandraleeonline)

“How am I very going to rebuild my life – I don’t think it’s possible,” Lee captioned the photos Wednesday on Instagram. “It took me a lifetime to build that home. The home I never had when I was growing up.” (RELATED: Gov. Andrew Cuomo And Sandra Lee Split After 14 Years)

“Warm and clean with a spectacular view from every room,” she continued. “I can’t even imagine how I’m going to rebuild it or where I can rebuild it or that it’s even rebuildable. How do you start again after you tear apart your house and stick it in storage. I guess that’s where my feelings have been over the last couple years, in storage.”

Lee also seemingly referenced the break up in a few other posts. She even revealed she cried all the way to California, where she has just purchased a new home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Lee (@sandraleeonline)

I love that Lee is showing all of her emotions on Instagram. I feel like we’re all so quick to judge someone who is emotional, but everyone goes through bad times and break ups. Lee and Cuomo were together for 14 years before their relationship ended. That’s so long.

I think it’s important to be open about things, so for that I applaud Lee.