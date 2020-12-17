Pennsylvania Health Department Issues Guidelines For Attending ‘Large Gatherings’ Where ‘Sex’ Is Involved

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has issued guidelines for attending “large gatherings” where sex might be involved during the pandemic.

“Large gatherings are not safe during COVID19, but if you attend a large gathering where you might end up having sex, below are tips to reduce your risk of spreading or getting COVID-19 through sex,” a statement posted on PA’s health department website read. The message surfaced Wednesday on social media. (RELATED: 102-Year-Old Italian Woman Makes Miraculous Coronavirus Recovery After 20-Day Hospitalization)

Pennsylvania Department of Health encouraging citizens to use OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/UELzuKteMA — Adam Lane Smith (@TheBrometheus) December 16, 2020

Several of the suggestions for reducing the spread of the coronavirus if people do engage in sex included, limiting “the number of partners” and trying to “identify a consistent sex partner.” (RELATED: Canadian CDC Gives Thumbs Up To ‘Glory Holes’ During Pandemic)

“Wear a face covering, avoid kissing, and do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands,” the statement about engaging in sex added. “Wash your hands with soap and water often, and especially before and after sex.”

“If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” the message continued.

The health department statement suggested if a person “usually” meets their “sex partners online” to instead “consider taking a break from in-person dates” and utilize such options as “Video dates” and “sexting.” The PA department also suggested utilizing “subscription-based fan platforms” like OnlyFans “or chat rooms” during the pandemic.