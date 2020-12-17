STUDY: Cincinnati Is The Best City In America For Drinking Beer

Cincinnati, Ohio is apparently the best city in America when it comes to pounding to beer.

According to BroBible, SmartAsset compiled a list of the best cities for beer, and Cincy came out at the top of the rankings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Asheville, St. Louis, Portland and Pittsburgh rounded out the top five.

The highest-ranked city in Wisconsin was Madison, which checked in at an incredibly disappointing eighth.

I hate to sound mean here, but these rankings are an absolute joke. Cincy? Cincinnati is number one? No chance, my friends.

No chance at all is that true.

I’m sure the people in Cincy are great people, but I can tell you for a fact that just about a random person in WI could drink the state of Ohio under the table.

I’ll take Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay and every other city in Wisconsin with a pulse over the rest of the country.

I have a soft spot for Bozeman in my heart, but even the tough Cowboys from Montana are still no match for the beer drinking in WI.

Remember, we’re molded by dark and harsh winters. We didn’t choose this life. We were born into it. We were molded by the cold.

We’re the beer drinking versions of Bane.

If the rest of America wants to test us and feels froggy, then I suggest they jump. My people are ready and waiting. Either get to it, or get to the back of the line because we don’t back down to anyone when it comes to drinking beer.