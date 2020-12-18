Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. Confirms Relationship With Katie Holmes

Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. confirmed his relationship with Katie Holmes with a sweet Instagram post Friday.

Vitolo Jr. shared a photo of himself and Holmes, whom he described as “amazing” and “beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo)

“The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person,” Vitolo captioned the photo of the two. “Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!” (RELATED: REPORT: Katie Holmes Is Dating A Man Who Was Engaged Just Hours Before Photos Of The Two Surfaced)

Vitolo Jr. and Holmes were first linked in September when the two shared dinner at Vitolo’s father’s restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato, in New York City, according to People magazine. Holmes and Vitolo Jr. have been photographed multiple times out and about in New York City and have even been captured participating in some PDA.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.’s parade of PDA https://t.co/bax6rV1zJL pic.twitter.com/KJEB8YhGNo — Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2020

“Emilio is very charming, flirty,” a source told People magazine. “It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him. She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it.”

I’m so happy for Holmes. She really does deserve someone who is so good to her. After all, she’s had to deal with Cruise and all of his scientology stuff at the end of their marriage. Plus deal with her break up with Jamie Foxx. It’s just nice to see her getting on with someone who seems to be a good choice.

There is that one part about Vitolo Jr. having a fianceé when all of this between him and Holmes first went public, but nobody ever knows the full story.