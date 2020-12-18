PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To End The Football Season On A High Note With A Win Over Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers need to beat Minnesota.

Late Saturday afternoon, the Badgers and Gophers will take the field to continue our historic football rivalry, and it’s our last chance to salvage a very disappointing season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This season has been nothing short of a disaster. No matter how you slice it, the 2020 football season has been nothing but carnage and chaos for the Badgers.

BREAKING: Wisconsin is bad at football.

The only positive is that we’re actually playing the game during the coronavirus pandemic. Outside of that, it’s been terrible since the Northwestern game.

I was sitting in a hotel room in Texas drinking Busch Light watching the Wildcats stifle our offense and nothing has changed in the following weeks.

Now, it all comes down to Saturday. If we beat Minnesota, then we can at least end the season on a high note.

I truly don’t give a damn about playing in a bowl game. It doesn’t matter to me at all. All that matters is beating Minnesota and focusing on the 2021 campaign.

So, let’s get to work and remind the Gophers that they’re our idiotic little cousins to the west!

You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on BTN!