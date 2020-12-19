Rep. Ayanna Pressley Compared Loeffler, Perdue and McConnell To ‘The Bonnie And Clyde Of Corruption’

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Friday compared Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption.”

Pressley criticized “this GOP-led Senate” on MSNBC host Joy Reid’s “The ReidOut” for sticking with the Trump administration’s policies and criticized them for being distant from challenges Americans face due to COVID-19. Pressley criticized President Donald Trump and said he permitted the economic challenges.

“Georgia, do your thing, I know we’re asking a lot from Georgia, but do your thing, Georgia, do what you do. All eyes are on Georgia. Mitch McConnell, Loeffler and Purdue, they are the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption. They are all the same. We need to regain control of the Senate. Georgia do what you do,” Pressley said.

Loeffler and Perdue are competing against Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff respectively for Georgia’s Senate seats. The two races on Jan.5 determine what political party controls the Senate. (RELATED: Here’s The Latest Intel On The Georgia Senate Races)

Pressley said her constituents depend on the money to survive and listed the challenges Americans are facing.

“At this point these are not even stimulus checks. These are survival checks. My constituents need these, these, these moneys. To remain safely housed. We are looking at a eviction tsunami. At the threat of a tent city throughout this country in the midst of a second surge of a pandemic,” Pressley said.

The congresswoman said families depend on the money and listed a variety of families’ needs where the money is necessary. Pressley said “$600 does not even cover one month’s rent” and noted money “is only part of the negotiation.”

Pressley said Democrats and progressives have been advocating “direct cash relief and reoccurring payment” in the past eight months. The congresswoman said her party has “been fighting for a rent and mortgage cancellation, eviction and foreclosure moratoriums. For work protections.”

Pressley criticized Republicans for preventing progress in the last four years and cited numerous examples.

“And if they can approve a 740 billion dollars NDAA, I don’t want to hear about a deficit. Because the only deficit is a deficit of empathy and their abdication and responsibility to lead and to provide the American people real relief from the hurt that they experiencing,” Pressley said.

Pressley’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

