Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Is Transferring

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is leaving the program.

After missing the entire season with a foot injury, Coan’s father Mike announced Sunday morning that his son will transfer for his final season of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jack coan is officially in the transfer portal he is leaving Wisconsin — Mike Coan (@MikeCoan17) December 20, 2020

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re all wishing Coan nothing but the best wherever he ends up going next.

He’ll have another year of eligibility left, plus a redshirt if he wants to take it. Overall, Coan is a hell of a football player, and one school is about to score an awesome passer.

Coan will go down as one of the best Wisconsin QBs in the past 15 years, and he deserves to go somewhere that’ll allow him to get all the reps.

I have no doubt at all that he’s going to have a ton of suitors. We’re talking about one of the best QBs in America.

This is what a leader looks like to the bitter end! Not the way he wanted the season to go but there is no question about this kids heart and loyalty’s to his teammates. When one door closes another door opens. I am proud of you Jack. pic.twitter.com/maUJlJ3apI — Coach Hoss (@rhoss14) December 20, 2020

Best of luck to Jack on wherever he lands. We’re all pulling for him.