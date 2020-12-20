Editorial

Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Is Transferring

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is leaving the program.

After missing the entire season with a foot injury, Coan’s father Mike announced Sunday morning that his son will transfer for his final season of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re all wishing Coan nothing but the best wherever he ends up going next.

He’ll have another year of eligibility left, plus a redshirt if he wants to take it. Overall, Coan is a hell of a football player, and one school is about to score an awesome passer.

Coan will go down as one of the best Wisconsin QBs in the past 15 years, and he deserves to go somewhere that’ll allow him to get all the reps.

I have no doubt at all that he’s going to have a ton of suitors. We’re talking about one of the best QBs in America.

Best of luck to Jack on wherever he lands. We’re all pulling for him.