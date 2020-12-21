Ariana Grande Engaged To Real Estate Boyfriend After Reportedly Dating For Roughly A Year

Musician Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez after reportedly dating for almost a year.

Grande announced the news herself via Instagram on Sunday. The singer showed off her ring and a few photos of the happy couple.

???? Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez appear to be engaged, according to her latest Instagram post ????: “forever n then some” pic.twitter.com/3grv4OYfl6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 20, 2020

“Forever n then some,” Grande captioned the series of photos.

“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited,” a source told People magazine about the engagement. “This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande Makes Her Relationship With Dalton Gomez Instagram Official)

Grande’s mom tweeted about the engagement as well.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” Joan Grande wrote on Twitter. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY!”

I am also so excited for Grande. She’s been through so much relationship-wise. Her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from a drug overdose in 2018. Later, she jumped into a very public relationship with Pete Davidson and even got engaged to him before the relationship ended.

It’s just nice to see her happy and with someone she loves.

It’s also a reminder that celebrities can fall in love with normal people. So, don’t give up on that crush you have on Kendall Jenner.