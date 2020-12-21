Editorial

Ariana Grande Engaged To Real Estate Boyfriend After Reportedly Dating For Roughly A Year

Musician Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez after reportedly dating for almost a year.

Grande announced the news herself via Instagram on Sunday. The singer showed off her ring and a few photos of the happy couple.

“Forever n then some,” Grande captioned the series of photos.

“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited,” a source told People magazine about the engagement. “This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande Makes Her Relationship With Dalton Gomez Instagram Official)

Grande’s mom tweeted about the engagement as well.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” Joan Grande wrote on Twitter. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY!”

I am also so excited for Grande. She’s been through so much relationship-wise. Her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from a drug overdose in 2018. Later, she jumped into a very public relationship with Pete Davidson and even got engaged to him before the relationship ended.

It’s just nice to see her happy and with someone she loves.

It’s also a reminder that celebrities can fall in love with normal people. So, don’t give up on that crush you have on Kendall Jenner.