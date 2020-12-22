Alabama’s Mac Jones Is The QB On ESPN’s All-America Team

ESPN has given Alabama quarterback Mac Jones a huge honor.

The sports network dropped its All-America team for fans Tuesday, and the Alabama superstar was listed as the team’s quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s absolutely wild how much Mac Jones has blown up since he took over following Tua’s injury in 2019. Literally nobody knew who he was outside of Alabama fans.

You could see the potential, but nobody expected him to be this good.

Now, we’re entering the playoff for this season, and Jones has been absolutely dominant for the Crimson Tide over the past several months.

I mean, he has that offense firing on all cylinders, and he’s probably going to drop 40 points on Notre Dame in the semi-finals.

Jones is a great example of what can happen when put in the work, wait your turn and then capitalize once the keys are handed over.

He went from being a nobody to a likely first round pick in the 2021 draft. You have to love it!