REPORT: Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix’s Award Consideration After Ex-Girlfriend Makes Abuse Allegations

Netflix has reportedly removed Shia LaBeouf’s name from an award consideration page for an upcoming film he starred in after he was accused of abuse.

The awards page does not list LaBeouf’s name in the movie summary for “Pieces of a Woman” or list him for consideration of any awards, according to a report published Tuesday by Fox News.

Netflix cuts off its awards season campaign for Shia LaBeouf amid abuse allegations https://t.co/4DsBUBaXOg — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 22, 2020

LaBeouf’s co-star Vanessa Kirby was listed as consideration for Best Actress, Kornel Mundruczo’s for Best Director, stars Benny Safdie and Jimmy Falls listed for consideration for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Ellen Burstyn, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook and Iliza Shlesinger for Best Supporting Actress. (RELATED: FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf Of ‘Relentless Abuse’ In New Lawsuit)

Musician FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit on Dec. 11 alleging LaBeouf had physically, emotionally and mentally abused her during their past relationship, according to the New York Times.

LaBeouf denied the allegations in a statement made to the outlet.

“Many of these allegations are not true,” LaBeouf told The New York Times in an email.

However, LaBeouf claimed he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

Among other claims, FKA Twigs claimed LaBeouf allegedly kept a loaded gun by the bed and that she was scared to the use the bathroom at night, in the article published by The New York Times.