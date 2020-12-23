Jon Ossoff Agrees With Trump, Wants $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff said Tuesday that he wants $2,000 stimulus checks, agreeing with President Donald Trump.

The Georgia Senate candidate tweeted, “$2,000 checks now” on Tuesday. Trump said he wouldn’t sign Congress’s coronavirus stimulus into law and urged the lawmakers to upgrade the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 in a video he tweeted Tuesday evening

$2,000 checks now. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 23, 2020

The president said in his address that the stimulus had several “wasteful items” and urged they be taken out.

“President Trump is as ever erratic and all over the place but on this point tonight, he’s right. $600 is a joke,” Ossoff told CNN in a video he tweeted Tuesday night.

“They should send $2000 checks to the American people right now because people are hurting. And David Perdue, my opponent, who opposed even the first round of $1,200 checks, imagine that,” Ossoff told CNN in the video he tweeted. “Congress should pass $2,000 checks, they should’ve done it two months ago.”

$2,000 relief payments for the people. pic.twitter.com/7pWDBi9yOE — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 23, 2020

Congress announced they reached a deal for a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package Sunday night.

The package designates that Americans earning less than $75,000 would receive $600 while couples earning $150,000 or less will get $1,200 and $600 for every child, according to a summary.. (RELATED: Pelosi Says $600 Bonuses For Working Families Struggling During The Pandemic Is ‘Significant’)

A White House official previously told the Daily Caller that Trump would sign any COVID-19 stimulus that went to his desk into law.

Ossoff and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock are running against incumbent Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler respectively. The two races on Jan. 5 will determine what political party controls the Senate.

Ossoff and Warnock’s campaigns didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment. Loeffler and Perdue’s offices also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

