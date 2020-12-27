Editorial

JuJu Smith-Schuster Helps 170 Families For Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs a drill during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster helped a ton of families for Christmas.

According to Bleacher Report, the Steelers receiver paid off $25,000 worth of “worth of layaway for Christmas gifts and essentials for 170 families last week.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also reportedly bought Christmas gifts for 200 kids.

This is the kind of stuff we love to see from star athletes. JuJu is one of the best players in the NFL, and he’s one of the faces of the Steelers.

Right now, a lot of people are struggling in America. People need all the help they can get.

 

JuJu stepped up in a huge way and helped 170 families with Christmas gifts and essential products. He’s the definition of a class act.

If you have the ability and means to help people, please do. We’re all in this together, and more than ever, people need to look out for those in need.

Props to JuJu for stepping up in a huge way. We love to see it.