JuJu Smith-Schuster Helps 170 Families For Christmas

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster helped a ton of families for Christmas.

According to Bleacher Report, the Steelers receiver paid off $25,000 worth of "worth of layaway for Christmas gifts and essentials for 170 families last week."

He also reportedly bought Christmas gifts for 200 kids.

This is the kind of stuff we love to see from star athletes. JuJu is one of the best players in the NFL, and he’s one of the faces of the Steelers.

Right now, a lot of people are struggling in America. People need all the help they can get.

JuJu stepped up in a huge way and helped 170 families with Christmas gifts and essential products. He’s the definition of a class act.

If you have the ability and means to help people, please do. We’re all in this together, and more than ever, people need to look out for those in need.

The @DailyCaller staff, some friends and family members came together and raised a bunch of money for a local food pantry in rural Wisconsin. Today, we dropped off as much food as we could carry and donated the rest in cash. Please help those in need this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/B3mXjkpD7m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 21, 2020

Props to JuJu for stepping up in a huge way. We love to see it.