The NCAA Files A Trademark For MASK MADNESS

The NCAA wants to trademark MASK MADNESS.

According to Josh Gerben, the governing body in college sports has filed to trademark the term in order to sell MASK MADNESS masks during the coronavirus pandemic and for a “public awareness campaign to promote the benefits of wearing a mask.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NCAA has filed a trademark for MASK MADNESS. The filing, made on December 23, indicates the NCAA will: 1. Sell “MASK MADNESS” branded face masks. 2. Start a “MASK MADNESS” public awareness campaign to promote the benefits of wearing a mask.#NCAA #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ODTBZykMfk — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) December 28, 2020

Is anyone surprised by this move? Is anyone surprised at all? If there’s one thing the NCAA loves, it’s making money.

To tell you how predictable of a move this is, Jay Bilas predicted this happening back in August.

This is so NCAA. Trademarks on “March Madness,” “Final Four,” and now, “Battle in the Bubble.” What’s next, “Mask Madness?” This is the most NCAA thing, ever. https://t.co/mTt2osUYtb — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 31, 2020

Also, who the hell is going to wear a mask that says MASK MADNESS across it? That sounds incredibly stupid and a hardo move if I’ve ever heard of one.

I have several Lions and Badgers facemasks, but that’s different. That’s in support of a specific team. It’s not in support of MASK MADNESS.

We’ll see how many of these masks end up being sold, but I’m betting it won’t be many at all!