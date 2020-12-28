Report: Brian Austin Green Dating ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Sharma Burgess

Brian Austin Green is reportedly dating “Dancing With The Stars” pro Sharma Burgess after the two were spotted together.

The 47-year-old actor is reportedly spending time in Hawaii with Burgess during the holiday season following his split from Megan Fox, E! News confirmed in a report published Monday.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum and Burgess were spotted leaving LAX on Christmas day together, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that the couple were happily dancing to holiday music at an airport cafe.

In November, the 34-year-old actress officially filed for divorce from Green after the two tied the knot in 2010. They have three children together.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced the “Transformers” star and Green were separated and she later made headlines with reports she was dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

In a recent report from US Weekly, the “DWTS” pro admitted she was seeing someone and was off the market.

“It’s been really awesome,” the 35 year old revealed. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”