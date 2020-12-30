Chiefs’ Star Patrick Mahomes Says His Best Moments Of This Year Are ‘Bigger Than Football’

Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes said his best moments of this last year are “bigger than football.”

“To me, it had to be a tie with the engagement and the pregnancy,” the 25-year-old Kansas City quarterback shared during his appearance on KCSP 610 Sports Radio. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

“Those things are special, that you don’t get to happen a lot in your life,” he added. “Being able to be a dad and being able to get married here soon, I’m truly thankful for that.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I mean, the Super Bowl was awesome as well, but those things change your life, and it’s bigger than football,” Mahomes continued, noting the team’s 31-20 victory at Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

As for the star QB’s hopes for 2021, it’s to be “the best father that [he] can possibly be.”

In September, Mahomes announced that he had proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. A few weeks later, Matthews shared the news that the couple were expecting their first child together.

Not long after, Mahomes and Brittany shared on social media the happy news that they were expecting a little girl.

Not only did the KC Chiefs’ player win in his first trip to the big game in February, but he also made history later in the year when he landed the most valuable contract in NFL history, a 10-year, $503 million contract extension.