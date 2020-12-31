Editorial

REPORT: Philip Rivers Is Being Eyed For A Potential TV Job Once He Retires

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers might have a future in TV.

According to Front Office Sports, Rivers is being viewed by some networks as the second coming of Tony Romo in the booth. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

FOS reported that the former Chargers star could be plugged into the number two spot on Fox once his playing career is over in the NFL.

There is a very high chance this is the final season in the league for Rivers, which means his move to TV could happen sooner than later.

I honestly have no idea if Rivers would be great on TV or not, but the success of Romo in the booth has changed things.

There’s now a premium on former star quarterbacks who can break down plays from a technical standpoint. Romo has almost become required viewing for fans.

If Rivers is even a fraction as good as the former Cowboys star, then he’s going to have a very bright future in the broadcast game.

We’ll see where he lands, but I wouldn’t be shocked at all if Rivers’ has a very bright future in TV. He seems well-suited for the booth once he’s done slinging the rock.