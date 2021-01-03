Editorial

REPORT: Carson Wentz Wants To Be Traded

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the start of the Eagles and New Orleans Saints game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly wants a change of scenery.

According to ESPN, Wentz wants out of Philly, and is expected to ask the team to trade him this upcoming offseason.

Wentz lost the starting job to Jalen Hurts, and is inactive to close out the season.

The reality of the situation is that Wentz has to go. He’s far too expensive to be a backup, and it’s clear him and Jalen Hurts aren’t going to work together in the QB room.

Guys don’t generally stick around after losing their starting jobs in the NFL. That’s just not how the world works.

 

It’s now the Jalen Hurts show in Philly, and it doesn’t look like the former Alabama and Oklahoma star will lose his grip on the job anytime soon.

That means that Wentz has to find a new team if he wants to see the field.

 

Luckily for him, I have a feeling there will be a few suitors. While his time with the Eagles is nearing a rapid end, he’ll still get another crack at being a starting QB in the NFL.