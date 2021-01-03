REPORT: Carson Wentz Wants To Be Traded

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly wants a change of scenery.

According to ESPN, Wentz wants out of Philly, and is expected to ask the team to trade him this upcoming offseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wentz lost the starting job to Jalen Hurts, and is inactive to close out the season.

Context here: The #Eagles still think this situation is salvageable. So the thought is why even risk the possibility of injury for a key player in 2021 and beyond? We’ll see what Wentz wants. But the team wants Wentz. https://t.co/XHZC1HRifV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 3, 2021

The reality of the situation is that Wentz has to go. He’s far too expensive to be a backup, and it’s clear him and Jalen Hurts aren’t going to work together in the QB room.

Guys don’t generally stick around after losing their starting jobs in the NFL. That’s just not how the world works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11)

It’s now the Jalen Hurts show in Philly, and it doesn’t look like the former Alabama and Oklahoma star will lose his grip on the job anytime soon.

That means that Wentz has to find a new team if he wants to see the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11)

Luckily for him, I have a feeling there will be a few suitors. While his time with the Eagles is nearing a rapid end, he’ll still get another crack at being a starting QB in the NFL.