Wisconsin Drops To 8 In The Week 7 AP College Basketball Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers have dropped two spots in the latest college basketball poll from the Associated Press.

The week seven poll dropped Monday afternoon, and the Badgers slipped from sixth to eight. Last week, Wisconsin lost to Maryland, beat Minnesota and had our game against Penn State postponed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gonzaga remained number one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Sitting at number eight seems about right after our performance last week. The loss to Maryland was absolutely brutal.

It was a very tough loss to stomach, but we turned around in impressive fashion by smashing Minnesota. The Gophers are now up to 16, which makes the win all that much more impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

The reality of the situation is that the Big 10 is a brutal conference to play in. It’s absolutely brutal, and you’re going to take some losses.

That’s what happens when you play a great team pretty much every time you take the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, it’s time to focus on beating Indiana, nothing another win and improving to 10-2. Let’s get it done!