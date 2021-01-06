Calvin Johnson Announced As A Finalist For The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Calvin Johnson is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The legendary Detroit Lions receiver was announced Tuesday night as a finalist for the 2021 Hall of Fame class. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is the first year he’s eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and a final decision will be made in two weeks, according to the Detroit Free Press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Calvin Johnson 100% deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s the easiest decision imaginable.

The man was a freak of nature on the field for the Lions. Johnson finished his NFL career with 11,619 receiving yards and 83 touchdown catches.

You simply can’t keep a guy like him out of the Hall of Fame. You can’t do it.

One of the most athletically-gifted WRs ever.

With one of the greatest nicknames ever. Enjoy Megatron’s career highlights! ???? (via @nflthrowback) @calvinjohnsonjr pic.twitter.com/uqtlGBLK1W — NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2020

Were the Lions any good when Johnson was playing with them? Not really, but that’s not his fault. You can’t blame Johnson for the Lions being terrible.

We’re just a terrible franchise, and we have a wonderful track record of ruining elite talent! The Lions wasted Barry Sanders, Megatron and we’re probably going to waste all of Stafford’s abilities.

It’s just what the Detroit Lions do.

It doesn’t mean Johnson shouldn’t make the Hall of Fame. He 100% should, and I expect him to get in.