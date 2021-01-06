Biden Calls On Rioting MAGA Mob To Leave The Capitol — ‘It’s Not Protest. It’s Insurrection’

President-elect Joe Biden condemned the rioting carried out by President Donald Trump’s supporters Wednesday at the United States Capitol and urged Trump tell the mob to stand down immediately.

"Our democracy's under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we've seen in modern times," Biden stated. "An assault on the citadel of liberty, the capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them."

Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

“The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are,” he continued. “You heard me say before in different contexts, the words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite.”

“Therefore, I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege,” he stated. “It’s not protest. It’s insurrection. The world is watching.”