Mayor Muriel Bowser Extends Public Emergency In DC For 15 Days

Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended a city-wide public emergency that she announced Wednesday for 15 days.

“Today, First Amendment protests turned violent,” a press release said. “Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction.”

Wow. @MayorBowser declared a public emergency for 15 days — until the day after the inauguration — following violence at the U.S. Capitol today. She’s expected to address the public shortly. pic.twitter.com/qZXjK5fF0d — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) January 7, 2021

“They have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns,” the press release added. “They have breached the security of the Capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the Capitol. Their motivation is ongoing.” (RELATED: Protesters Destroy Mainstream Media Crews’ Equipment)

“Today they sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes,” it continued. “President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid. Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of the State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration.”

Because of the unrest, Bowser has issued an order “extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days,” according to the release.

The mayor already ordered a 6:00 p.m. curfew Wednesday after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. Wednesday’s riot forced the Capitol into a full lockdown as people protested the certification of the Electoral College votes, which was shceduled to take place the same day.

One woman was shot in the neck outside of the House of Representatives. She later died from her injuries.