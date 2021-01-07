Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Month For December

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has earned a huge honor.

According to ProFootballTalk, Taylor has been named the offensive rookie of the month for December after compiling 651 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in five games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love seeing this for Taylor. You simply can’t name a rookie who finished the season stronger than he did. He went out and dominated in December.

To close out the season, he just torched the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he’s now offensive rookie of the month.

Taylor had a bit of a rough patch several weeks back when he wasn’t getting many touches or yards. The critics sure loved pointing it out!

I told anyone who would listen to stick with him, and that he’d be fine. Now, he’s the offensive rookie of the month.

Taylor is a hell of a player, and I’m glad to see him getting the recognition he deserves after a great month of football.