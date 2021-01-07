Lead Singer Of English Funk Band Says He’s ‘Not’ The Viking Seen Rioting Capitol

Lead singer, Jay Kay, of Jamiroquai, made it clear he wasn’t the Viking seen rioting at the U.S. Capitol after his name started trending on Twitter.

"Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd," the lead singer of the English funk band tweeted after people started posting about how similar the performer looked to the man dressed up as a Viking seen in videos after rioters stormed the Capitol building. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

"Stay safe everyone, J xxx," he added.

Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that’s my crowd. Stay safe everyone, J xxx pic.twitter.com/8Fuime28cc — Jamiroquai (@JamiroquaiHQ) January 7, 2021

The singer also included a video in which he said, "Good morning world! Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I'm afraid I wasn't with all those freaks."

The man wearing face paint and a fur hat with Viking horns has been identified as Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter and regular attendee of pro-President Donald Trump events.