Entertainment

Lead Singer Of English Funk Band Says He’s ‘Not’ The Viking Seen Rioting Capitol

Hard Rock Calling - Day 2

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Lead singer, Jay Kay, of Jamiroquai, made it clear he wasn’t the Viking seen rioting at the U.S. Capitol after his name started trending on Twitter.

“Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that’s my crowd,” the lead singer of the English funk band tweeted after people started posting about how similar the performer looked to the man dressed up as a Viking seen in videos after rioters stormed the Capitol building. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

“Stay safe everyone, J xxx,” he added. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Calls Out Rioters, Says ‘The Violence Must Stop Immediately’)

Check it out!

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The singer also included a video in which he said, “Good morning world! Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks.” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

The man wearing face paint and a fur hat with Viking horns has been identified as Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter and regular attendee of pro-President Donald Trump events.