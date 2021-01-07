‘You Open The F*cking Doors For Them’: Joe Scarborough Accuses Capitol Police Of Allowing Insurrection, Calls For Trump’s Arrest

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Thursday accused Capitol police of allowing insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to take place Wednesday and called for the arrest of President Donald Trump.

Prior to the occupation of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Trump held a “Save America” rally, where he called on supporters to march on the Capitol and demand that Vice President Mike Pence and Congress overturn the results of the election.

In the opening segment of Thursday’s “Morning Joe,” Scarborough criticized the preparedness of the security forces at the Capitol building stating, “we were warned that January 6 was going to be a dangerous day.”

“Well, what happened was the Capitol Hill police weren’t ready, the D.C. police weren’t ready, the National Guard wasn’t ready. Nobody was ready!” he continued. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Wonders Why 25th Amendment Exists If It’s Not Being Used To Remove Trump)

“Or was it okay because they are white?” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked. “Because I don’t think this would have happened with Black Lives Matters protesters.”

Scarborough argued that if the insurrectionists were black, they would have “been shot in the face” and if they were Muslim they would have been “sniped from the top of buildings.”

“So I want to know from the Capitol Hill police, what is it, is it just white people or is it Donald Trump supporters?” Scarborough said. “Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you not as bad asses around the Capitol, but then Trump supporters come in and you open the fucking doors for them! You open the doors for them, and let them breach the people’s house. What is wrong with you?”

Scarborough accused Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani of inciting the insurrection and called for them to be arrested.

“That’s insurrection against the United States of America,” Scarborough said. “And if Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection, and taken to jail, and booked, and if the Capitol Hill police do not go through every video and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol, and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again.”