Newt Gingrich Says People Who Broke Into The Capitol Have To Be ‘Arrested’ And ‘Prosecuted’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called Thursday for the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday to be “prosecuted” and “arrested.”

Gingrich expressed that he was “furious” over what unfolded at “the center of freedom on the whole planet” during a Thursday appearance on Fox News’ “Outnumbered”, (RELATED: ‘These People Are Playing For Blood’: Newt Gingrich Says Trump Should Consider Potentially Pardoning Himself)

“I was furious. I am furious, Every person who broke into the Capitol has to be arrested and has to be prosecuted. This is the center of freedom on the whole planet,” Gingrich said.

During the occupation, multiple rioters were seen attacking police officers, breaking windows, and ransacking offices. Some even made their way into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and onto the floor of the Senate.

“What happened yesterday was utterly, totally inexcusable. People should be locked up and punished,” he continued, joining a growing list of Republicans, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, in calling for a crackdown on those responsible for the destruction inside the Capitol.

Gingrich then pointed out that he was “delighted” over enhanced inauguration preparations “because we have to make absolutely certain nothing like this happens again.”

“As a former House member, as well as you point out, former speaker, I found it enraging that people who clearly are not patriots, these are people who are destructive barbarians, and now they’re frankly criminals and they should be treated that way and locked up,” Gingrich continued.

He followed with praise for those defending the Capitol saying, “I’m very proud of the Capitol police, but they clearly needed a lot more reinforcements yesterday.”